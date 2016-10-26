When Donald Trump warns of a rigged election depriving him of the White House, his call to arms will most likely be a call to his lawyers. Judging by his track record, surely there has never been a more sue-happy nominee for president. If voters don’t cooperate by Making America Great Again, maybe The Donald can sue his way to the White House.
The American Bar Association sponsored a report that looked into Trump being a “libel bully,” that is, suing people willy-nilly to shut them up. The report on Trump was so ominous, the ABA refused to publish it. Fortunately, you can find it here.
If Donald Trump will sue anyone from bartenders to journalists to Miss Pennsylvania, surely he is not above suing voters who have the temerity to vote for Hillary Clinton. Of course lawyers helped get George W. Bush into the Oval Office, but Trump-law is a different story. Enjoy the cartoon and be sure to see what’s going on over on my Patreon page.
A Trump Named Sue
When Donald Trump warns of a rigged election depriving him of the White House, his call to arms will most likely be a call to his lawyers. Judging by his track record, surely there has never been a more sue-happy nominee for president. If voters don’t cooperate by Making America Great Again, maybe The Donald can sue his way to the White House.