As the Orange Giant collapses upon itself, all news and insight disappears into the black hole of the current campaign universe. With each outlandish statement or unhinged tweet, the self-destructing star sucks up all available attention and oxygen.



While Hillary Clinton has definitely not been given a free pass, in a normal election her email, foundation and financial issues might have held the public’s attention for longer than, oh, five minutes. It’s SO hard to compete with naked beauty contestants, “Mexican rapists” and Billy Bush footage.



The very things that gave Trump his power— his outlandishness, brashness, idiocy, etc.— are detracting all the attention from any flaws of his opponent. With each FBI report or email drip, drooling Republicans are soon frustrated by the latest Donald tweet storm or fat-shaming episode. If I was as conspiratorial as Trump, I’d say he was some kind of Democrat plant. Enjoy the cartoon, and be sure to visit me behind-the-scenes on my Patreon page. | Continue Reading | Be the first to Comment!