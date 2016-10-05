Who needs virtual reality now that we’ve got Absurd Reality? With all of the truly awful problems in the world, we in the United States seem to be deciding the presidency based on tweets, Miss Universe and politico/celebrity smack-downs. Granted, many of these rude dustups inform the voting public about the presidential candidates’ character and temperament, but contrasting the latest Trump outrage with world events is disturbing, to say the least.



Never mind the UN convoy that was bombed, Trump just said something nasty about Alicia Machado, who was Miss Universe in 1996. Forget about the bunker-busting bombs being used on hospitals in Syria, Trump appeared in Playboy videos! Yemen? (Shrug.) Wait, let’s see if Hillary throws a good zinger at Donald.



I wish we’d spend more time pushing the candidates to talk about their policies than chasing down the latest Trump tweet, crass aside and angry-rich-guy-rant. Here’s hoping more substance will work it’s way to the center of this circus. In the meantime, enjoy the cartoon and find me on Patreon, too!