Well, he just keeps getting creepier and creepier. Now that Donald Trump’s sexual assault history was made public with the Billy Bush tape, accounts of Trumpian assault are coming fast and furious. The Republican leadership that has supported him, of course, are shocked, SHOCKED at the behavior of their presidential nominee.



For some reason, calling Mexicans rapists, mocking disabled people and wanting to ban Muslims was not enough for the GOP politicos to dump Trump. (And apparently, even a recording where Trump describes gleefully describes sexually assaulting women is also not enough.) Anybody but Hillary, you know.



Even though I’m happy to see Trump tumbling, I’m disappointed it didn’t start sooner with his actual policy pronouncements (or what passes for Trump policy pronouncements). It looks like good ol’ fashioned lying and philandering (and criminal sexual assault) may be the beginning of the end for The Donald. Stay tuned, as always, and be sure to go behind-the-scenes with me over at my Patreon page.

