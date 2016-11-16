Wha’ happened? What an awful, strange, crazy, mind-boggling election. Am I missing something, or did we just elect a real estate developer/reality show star who campaigned on xenophobia, racism and bullying while recorded evidence (and scores of accusers) revealed a history of sexual assault?



The Trump victory drives home the fact that there are, oh, sixty million or so people who support this guy. We might have had a better idea this was about to happen (or been able to do something to prevent it) if we interacted with the red side of ‘Muricah more than we listen to Nate Silver. (By “we” I mean “me” and many of my bubble-inhabiting friends and family.) I’ll let the cartoon do the rest of the talking, and remember, you can support my work and join me behind-the-scenes on my Patreon page.