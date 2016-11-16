The grand Donald Trump Administration transition-to-the-White-House is underway. Trump already seems to be running his Administration like a business, a very chaotic business filled with nepotism and infighting, but a business nonetheless. Since Republicans and Democrats are equally dazed for varying reasons, I thought it’s high time we check in with Dogboy and Mr. Dan.

The election is rigged until it’s not, lobbyists are evil until you hire them and a media echo chamber is bad, unless you agree with what it’s saying. It’s too early to tell if the Trump Administration is a tremendous force of evil that will wreak havoc on the land or if it’s a group of bumbling nutballs who will have a hard time opening up their shop of horrors. In the meantime, enjoy the cartoon and be sure to see what’s behind-the-scenes on my Patreon page.