With the Trump transition team trickling out cabinet picks, thousands of Administration jobs are ripe for the picking. (Ben Carson, if you’re reading this: Donald Trump is trying to reach you, pick up your phone!) From “moderate” picks as Trump kinda’ sorta’ tries to reach out to his former opponents and critics, to an alt-right white nationalist (let’s just say it, “neo-Nazi”) sympathizer, the President Elect is slowly trying to build a team.

The one thing about an outsider who has never held office, it’s hard to scrape together a cabinet that you actually know and trust, let alone over 4,000 employees. This all has to be done now, and done by a guy who would rather be eating steaks and ranting on Twitter. This governing might be kind of hard.

Meanwhile, the rumblings about vote irregularities are building, which may be why Donald Trump likes to meet his potential hires in front of his mini White House portico in Jersey. Suddenly, the people who looked pretty insane are starting to appear somewhat calm and level-headed. Enjoy the cartoon, and be sure to check out the behind-the-scenes goodies over on my Patreon page.