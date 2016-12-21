Everyone seems so ready to be done with 2016, but I’m a little more concerned about what’s in store for 2017. Come January 20th, Trump will be a real, live president and not a president-elect. Seems only fitting to do a holiday homage to the best animated Christmas show, ever. (Sacrilege, I know, but I really couldn’t resist.)

The silver lining among all the Trump lies, hypocrisy and downright scary cabinet picks, is that there is plenty of material for satire. And for bonus points: the subject of much of this satire has the thinnest skin imaginable and actually complains and engages with creators! (See: SNL.) Sigh, I can only hope.

I would gladly give up that silver lining, though, if we could magically (or legally) remove the dangerous, xenophobic, misogynistic loose cannon who is about to become president. Hold on, 2017 is going to get even weirder. In the meantime, Happy Holidays and thanks so much for all of your support!