It’s been a big week for Vladimir Putin and Exxon. (Look, Kanye!) Who needs to secretly hack computers anymore when you can just pick a homegrown oil oligarch with billions of dollars at stake in Siberia as your Secretary of State? (Didja see Kanye?)

In case you missed it amidst the celebrity sightings and Trump tweets, the President-elect named Rex Tillerson as his Secretary of State. You know, the guy who is pals with Putin and has billions of dollars of oil and gas business in Russia. Who says you can’t mix business and political pleasure? The Tillerson nod came at the same time Donald Trump was refusing to believe U.S. intel agencies that implicated Russia in the DNC hacking attack.

It’s the biggest cyberwarfare incident in the U.S. and Trump wants to blame an imaginary guy in a basement in New Jersey? Ignoring facts was funny during the primaries, this is a little different. Enjoy the cartoon, visit me on Patreon and don’t ever click on a “change your password” link in an email! (That’s what allowed all those DNC emails to zip their way to Russia.)