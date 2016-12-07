When President-elect Trump called scores of world leaders, US diplomats thought transcripts of the actual calls were parodies. (He used “fantastic” three times in one sentence when talking with the leader of Pakistan.) Turns out, the transcripts were real. It may finally be sinking into everyone’s head, the rest of the world included, that Trump is Trump and he’s not going to change because of winning the nomination, the presidency or taking office.

This guy is winging it, an amateur who thinks he’s an expert. Judging by his cabinet picks, we’re in for a very interesting ride and are continuing apace to the Apocalypse. When I read about the calls Trump made as part of his first foray into international diplomacy, I couldn’t resist releasing some exclusive audio.

One particularly interesting fact is that the President-elect’s call to Taiwan was not a goofy gaffe as most of the media initially reported, but a concerted effort of lobbying by Bob Dole’s firm acting as foreign agents for Taiwan. (At 93, apparently Bob Dole has decided he wants to be remembered as a foreign agent for Taiwan.) Enjoy the cartoon and be sure to visit me on my Patreon page!